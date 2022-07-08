5 Things To Know on Friday, July 8, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe fatally shot during campaign speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

2. What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC.

A new study from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health system has found some alarming results of the health risks due to reinfection of COVID-19.

Those that have had two or more reported infections had more than twice the risk of dying compared to those fighting the infection for the first time. They also are three times more likely to be hospitalized within six months of their last infection.

COVID-19 continues to breed new variants, keeping cases high in Florida

3. Prosecutors seek to present 450 pictures, videos during Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

Judge Elizabeth Scherer and attorneys are working to determine what evidence will be shown to the jury during the trial.

At this point, the state plans to present about 450 pictures and videos of the 34 victims.

However, Nikolas Cruz's defense team wants to limit the number of photographs, calling them gruesome, non-relevant and overly prejudicial.

4. South Florida housing markets overvalued

According to FAU’s data, 19 housing markets across the nation are overvalued by at least 50%.

Here in South Florida, Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale are currently overvalued by 32%, with the average price of a home in our area still hovering around $445,000.

In the top 10 markets where rent is overvalued, Port St. Lucie is at #7, overvalued by 15.89%.

5. Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.”

He will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as he lay dying.

On This Day In History

On July 8, 1776, a 2,000-pound copper-and-tin bell now known as the “Liberty Bell” rings out from the tower of the Pennsylvania State House (now Independence Hall) in Philadelphia, summoning citizens to the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

