5 Things To Know On Friday, July 30, 2021

1. Coronavirus in Florida by the numbers

Florida recorded its fourth highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began 16 months ago, reporting 17,589 new cases and 56 new deaths.

Florida, which represents about 6.5% of the U.S. population, is accounting for about 20.4% of the country’s new cases, based on the data the state is reporting to the CDC.

At last check, Florida has nearly 9,000 COVID hospitalizations. If trends continue, the state will exceed 2020's peak in a matter of days.

2. Millions in assistance still available as eviction moratorium set to expire

More than 300,000 people in Florida face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a Household Pulse Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau.

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to extend the federal eviction moratorium, which is set to expire Saturday.

Applications are being accepted for the rental assistance programs in Palm Beach County, St. Lucie County, Martin County and Indian River County. Find out how to apply at the link above.

3. Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming of Black Widow

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company, claiming her contract was breached because the Marvel movie was released on Disney+ at the same time it was shown in theaters.

The Oscar-nominated actress may have lost a significant amount of money due to the dual release of the film, since her salary was largely based on its box-office performance, WSJ reports.

Entertainment companies have been taking this dual approach to releasing films during the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to make up for the lack of people buying tickets to see movies in theaters.

4. First US evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to new home

More than 200 people have arrived in the United States on the first evacuation flight for Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan.

Dubbed Operation Allies Refuge, the flights are intended to bring to the U.S. Afghans who are farthest along in their visa process.

The new arrivals include Afghan interpreters and their family members. The interpreters fear reprisals from Afghanistan's Taliban as the last U.S. troops leave.

5. Suni Lee wins gold for America and also the Hmong community

Lee’s journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games has faced numerous obstacles. Her father was paralyzed from the chest down in an accident in 2019, and last year she lost an aunt and an uncle to COVID-19. A lingering ankle injury cast doubt as to whether she would even be able to compete at the Olympics.

Yet despite those hardships, Lee persevered, becoming the first Hmong American to represent Team USA at the Olympic Games and, now, the first to win gold.

Hmong people are an ethnic group who lived in southwestern China ,but migrated to Laos and Thailand seeking more freedom. During the Vietnam War, the Hmong fought against the Southeast Asian communists they fled from and partnered with American forces.

Just like the Afghani people we spoke about in the story above, once the U.S. pulled out of the war, the local forces sought to punish the Hmong for siding with America so the Hmong people fled their homes once again and settled in refugee camps in Thailand before moving to the U.S., France, Australia and abroad.

WATCH: Suni Lee’s family the moment she clinched the all-around gold

On This Day In History

On July 30, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signs Medicare, a health insurance program for elderly Americans, into law.

