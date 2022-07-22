5 Things To Know on Friday, July 22, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried claim victory during debate

Florida's two Democrats eyeing the governor’s office, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, both claimed victory after their first and only primary debate Thursday night.

Sparks flew almost instantly. Crist was often focused on incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying the Republican isn't paying enough attention to the needs of Floridians.

Fried, meanwhile, regularly railed on Crist's political record. She condemned the former governor for his time as a Republican and said his state Supreme Court picks could result in an end to abortion access in Florida.

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried exchange barbs during Democratic gubernatorial debate

2. Video shows Parkland school shooter acting casually after fleeing

Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz walked casually into a sandwich shop minutes after he murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago, showing no signs of stress or nervousness, video played at his penalty trial Thursday showed.

Thursday's abbreviated court session focused on Cruz's attempted escape after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting and his arrest, about an hour after he fled the campus.

The former Stoneman Douglas student blended in with students who were evacuating campus and went to a nearby Walmart.

Survivors continue to testify in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

3. Jan. 6 committee holds their final hearing... for now

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump.

The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters.

Rep. Liz Cheney announced on Thursday that the Jan. 6 select committee will hold additional hearings in September.

Jan. 6 panel investigation: More details emerge on Trump's actions that day

4. President Biden says 'I'm doing great' after testing positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and will be working remotely for at least the next five days, the White House said.

Although he is having mild symptoms, officials say he continued to work out of the White House residence, calling officials and family.

The White House said Biden, 79, is taking Paxlovid, which has federal emergency use authorization to treat COVID-19 for high-risk patients.

President Biden says 'I'm doing great' after testing positive for COVID-19

5. Mega Millions' jackpot hits $660 million

The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $630 million.

The expected jackpot of $660 million would make the drawing the lottery’s fifth-largest ever. It would also mark the largest jackpot for the multi-state lottery since January 2021, when it reached $1.05 billion.

It has been over three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner.

Mega Millions' jackpot hits $660 million

On This Day In History

On July 22, 1991, police officers spot Tracy Edwards running down the street in handcuffs, and upon investigation, they find one of the grisliest scenes in modern history: Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment.

