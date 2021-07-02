5 Things To Know On Friday, July 2, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. For The First Time In Forever: All of South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty

All of South Florida and the Treasure Coast remain in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty on Friday morning, and we could feel effects from the system early next week.

As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the west-northwest.

We could feel impacts here by Monday night as the storm turns towards Florida by early next week. Still uncertainty, in the track, intensity and timing of it all as the storm nears Florida.

All of South Florida in Tropical Storm Elsa's cone of uncertainty

2. Biden visits first responders and sits down with DeSantis at Surfside

Upon arriving at Surfside, President Joe Biden and the First Lady received a command briefing from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Levine Cava, and other local leaders.

The governor noted that "you guys have not only been supportive at the federal level, but we've had no bureaucracy," prompting Biden to promise, "There will be none."

Biden says FEMA will be able to fund 100% of the search-and-rescue efforts. Biden then spent more than three hours with families and first responders, according to the mayor.

President Biden meets with first responders

3. The great hazard light debate has been settled in Florida:

A new law in Florida will allow its drivers to do something they were told was illegal for years: using hazard lights in the rain.

Now there are some limits to pressing that triangle button. Specifically, when conditions create "extreme low visibility" including rain while they are on roads with speed limits at or above 55 mph.

Windshield wipers and headlights are still required to be on while it’s raining in Florida. You find a full list of Florida's new laws that went into effect this month at the link above.

The great hazard light debate has been settled in Florida

4. Want to cruise unvaccinated? It'll cost you:

Royal Caribbean said between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, those leaving Florida ports and are not vaccinated will be required to get travel insurance, which must cover all unvaccinated guests over the age of 12.

They must at least get a $25,000 per person policy in medical expense coverage and $50,000 per person for quarantine and medical evacuation related to a positive COVID test result.

The guests will also be required to pay for COVID-19 testing. The company said those who aren't eligible for a COVID vaccine would have to present a negative COVID test result.

Brynn Anderson/AP FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

5. Is weed a performance enhancing drug? Sha'Carri Richardson could miss Olympics:

According to multiple reports, Sha'Carri Richardson is reportedly facing a 30-day suspension after failing a drug test for a prohibited substance.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Richardson could face a one to three-month ban for the failed drug test, which was taken at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Her win in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials was provisionally disqualified and if the disqualification stands, Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the event at the trials, could replace her.

Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly could miss Olympics after failing drug test

Today's Forecast

Scattered storms for Holiday Weekend; Watching T.S. Elsa:

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On July 2, 1964, U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs into law the historic Civil Rights Act in a nationally televised ceremony at the White House .

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."