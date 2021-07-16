5 Things To Know On Friday, July 16, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. 5 nights of rallies for the people of Cuba

Cubans facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades took to the streets over the weekend, protesting more than 60 years of dictatorial rule that's led to severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and other essential needs.

Rallies in support have gone on for five nights across South Florida, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says won't tolerate anti-Cuban government protests that shut down major roadways like a couple of Cuban rallies did this week. This was a provision in the state's newly passed "anti-riot" law.

DeSantis is also asking the Biden Administration intervene and help restore Internet access to Cuba as unrest and anti-government protests unfold on the island nation.

2. Parkland school shooting suspect back in court for attack on jail guard

A video shown in court Wednesday shows Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz rushed at a jail guard, briefly wrestling him to the ground during a November 2018 altercation.

The battery and assault charges stemming from Cruz's fight with Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Raymond Beltran are being tried separately from the 17 counts of murder Cruz faces for the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

The trial for the school shooting has been set for September after delays caused by the coronavirus. If convicted, Cruz faces the death penalty for the shooting.

3. Jeff Bezos to blast off with youngest and oldest person in space

Blue Origin announced on Thursday that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen is set to take off with Jeff Bezos on July 20 on the Shepard Rocket, instead of an auction winner who paid $28 million. He will be the youngest person in space.

Daemen "was a participant in the auction and had secured a seat on the second flight. We moved him up when this seat on the first flight became available," a Blue Origin spokesperson told CNN Business. "We're not disclosing how much he paid."

Set to join Daemen in space is aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who'll be the oldest person in space at age 82.

4. Tampa Bay turns into red tide graveyard

In Central Florida, Pinellas County officials said that public works crews and contractors have removed more than 1.2 million pounds of marine life since red tide started to impact the county's beaches in June.

Red Tide in some parts of Tampa Bay in the past few days tested at ten to 17 times the concentration considered “high,” which can cause significant respiratory issues in people as well as fish kills.

A large-scale operation to remove fish before they enter estuaries and canals continues this week.

5. One week until the Olympics kick off

The largest global gathering since the beginning of the pandemic kicks off in one week and it'll look a little different.

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. Medals will be placed on a tray by a person wearing disinfected gloves. Medalists and ceremony officials will have to wear masks.

The IOC also announced last week that no spectators will be allowed into any venues during the Summer Games, including at the opening ceremony.

On This Day In History

On July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy, Jr.; his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy; and her sister, Lauren Bessette, die when the single-engine plane that Kennedy was piloting crashes into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha’s Vineyard.

