5 Things To Know On Friday, February 4, 2022

1. The Winter Olympics are here and you can watch on WPTV!

The Opening Ceremony will kick off at 7 a.m. in the Bird's Nest, the iconic saddle-shaped structure wrapped in steel latticework that was the centerpiece of the Olympic venues in 2008.

Former Florida Atlantic basketball player and current speedskater from Ocala Brittany Bowe will carry the flag after bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19.

It seems a fitting turn of events for Bowe, who just last month made her own Olympic sacrifice for another hopeful when she gave up her spot in one of her events to her childhood friend who slipped during the trials.

2. Meta's market value just dropped by more than most companies are worth

Shares of Facebook parent company Meta closed down more than 26% Thursday after the company forecasted weaker-than-expected revenue growth in the next quarter.

Facebook lost daily users for the first time in its 18-year history — falling by about half a million users in the last three months of 2021, to 1.93 billion logging in each day.

The company also said Apple’s iPhone privacy changes, which impact its ad-targeting and measuring, would result in a $10 billion revenue hit this year.

Meta's lost market value is more than the total market cap of companies like Oracle and Cisco and nearly as much as the total value of Disney.

3. Biden says ISIS leader died in US counterterrorism raid

President Joe Biden on Thursday said that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a counterterrorism raid by U.S. special operations forces in northwest Syria.

In brief remarks at the White House on Thursday, Biden said that he directed a special operations mission rather than a drone strike. Though the decision put U.S. troops at higher risk, he said military leaders were prioritizing civilian lives, as al-Hashimi had surrounded himself with family members.

Biden added that in a "final act of desperate cowardice," the ISIS leader detonated a bomb as U.S. forces closed in, killing several members of his family.

No U.S. servicemembers were killed in the raid.

4. National Wear Red Day raising awareness for heart disease in women

One in three women die each year from heart disease and 45% of women over 20 have some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.

Today is National Wear Red for Women's Health Day, a push to raise awareness and bring those numbers down.

Experts say adding in 30 minutes of exercise is important for heart health and to go in for check ups if you notice shortness of breath, back and arm pain, of squeezing in your chest. These are signs of a heart attack or stroke.

5. Concerts, chili cook offs and more in South Florida this weekend!

Living legends perform, a tribute show, and a Fire Fighter Chili Cook Off, there are plenty of fun ways to relax this weekend. You can find the full list at the link above, but here's some notable mentions.

Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will be in Hollywood and Kristin Chenoweth will be in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Imagine Dragons will be in Miami on Sunday. Full details at the link above.

The Retired Firefighters of Palm Beach County are hosting a Firefighter Chili Cook-Off which will be held Saturday, Feb 5. at Abacoa Town Center's Amphitheater.

Today's Forecast

Warming up to the low 80s with lots of sunshine this afternoon

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

Rosa Louise McCauley—known to history by her married name, Rosa Parks—is born in Tuskegee, Alabama on February 4, 1913. A lifelong civil rights activist, Parks' name has become synonymous with her refusal to give up her seat to a white man on a segregated bus in 1955, a defining moment of the civil rights movement.

