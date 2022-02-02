Florida speedskater Brittany Bowe named US flag bearer at Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida Atlantic basketball player will represent the U.S. at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics.

Brittany Bowe, a 33-year-old speedskater from Ocala, was named one of the flag bearers, along with curler John Shuster.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was originally elected to walk alongside Shuster, but the 37-year-old three-time medalist recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Taylor, who is asymptomatic, called Bowe to inform her that she'd be taking Taylor's place.

"I can't think of a better honor, other than walking by myself, than having the opportunity to give to Brittany," Taylor told NBC's "Today" show Wednesday morning. "Brittany is an absolutely amazing human being."

Bowe gave up her own spot on the Olympic speedskating team so that her childhood friend, top-ranked skater Erin Jackson, could go in her place. Jackson took a tumble during the trials.

"What an honor, a privilege," Bowe said. "For once, completely at a loss for words."

J. Pat Carter/AP Middle Tennessee player Starr Orr outruns Florida Atlantic players Brittany Bowe (2) and Andrea Taylor (14) to score two points in the first half Thursday, Jan. 11, 2007, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Bowe played college basketball for the Owls. She graduated from FAU in 2010.

The Olympic games begin this week on WPTV.