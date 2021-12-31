5 Things To Know on Friday, December 31, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!
1. New Florida laws set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022
Jan. 1 brings a number of changes to the Sunshine State.
2. Facial coverings to be mandatory again in Palm Beach County owned, leased buildings
Facial coverings will soon be required once again inside Palm Beach County buildings that are owned and leased by the county.
3. West Palm Beach Police Department using ShotSpotter to detect celebratory gunfire
West Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Joe Myers is going door to door with his team in West Palm Beach.
"Today we're out just educating the public within the city in reference to celebratory gunfire, the dangers of it," he said.
Sgt. Myers said knocking on doors and getting that face-to-face interaction really helps make a difference.
4. CDC says to avoid travel on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that travelers avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC updated cruise ships' travel health notice levels from Level 3 to its highest level, Level 4.
5. Tesla recalls certain Model 3s, Model Ss due to camera, front trunk issues
Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s and Model Ss due to camera and front trunk issues.
Today's Forecast
This afternoon, we'll be flirting with records as highs climb into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and only a stray shower possible.
Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.
Mobile users click here.
On This Day In History
Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of an electric incandescent lamp on December 31, 1879.
Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."