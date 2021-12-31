5 Things To Know on Friday, December 31, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. New Florida laws set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022

Jan. 1 brings a number of changes to the Sunshine State.

New Florida laws set to take effect Jan. 1

2. Facial coverings to be mandatory again in Palm Beach County owned, leased buildings

Facial coverings will soon be required once again inside Palm Beach County buildings that are owned and leased by the county.

Facial coverings to be mandatory again in Palm Beach County owned, leased buildings

3. West Palm Beach Police Department using ShotSpotter to detect celebratory gunfire

West Palm Beach Police Department Sgt. Joe Myers is going door to door with his team in West Palm Beach.

"Today we're out just educating the public within the city in reference to celebratory gunfire, the dangers of it," he said.

Sgt. Myers said knocking on doors and getting that face-to-face interaction really helps make a difference.

ShotSpotter used to detect celebratory gunfire

4. CDC says to avoid travel on cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that travelers avoid cruise ships, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC updated cruise ships' travel health notice levels from Level 3 to its highest level, Level 4.

Mic Smith/AP FILE - This Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 file photo shows the cruise ship Celebrity Mercury docked at the South Carolina State Ports Authority passenger terminal in downtown Charleston S.C., after passengers became sick with a stomach bug. According to figures released on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cruise ship passengers are getting sick with a stomach bug less often. Since 1990, the illness rate has fallen from about 29 to 22 per 100,000 passengers. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

5. Tesla recalls certain Model 3s, Model Ss due to camera, front trunk issues

Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s and Model Ss due to camera and front trunk issues.

Richard Vogel/Associated Press A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private. Six of nine members said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, we'll be flirting with records as highs climb into the mid 80s. Mostly sunny and only a stray shower possible.

South Florida weather 12/31/21

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of an electric incandescent lamp on December 31, 1879.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."