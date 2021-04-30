5 Things To Know On Friday, April 30, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Bills are piling up on DeSantis' desk

Bills on police reform, transgender athletes and election reform are awaiting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

Florida Senators gave final legislative approval to a police reform bill on Thursday with a unanimous vote. Its provisions include improved use of force training for law enforcement, limits on when chokeholds can be used, better record-keeping to prevent the hiring of bad officers and prevents the arrest of kids 7 and younger unless they commit forcible felonies.

Florida Republicans passed a series of sweeping voter restrictions Thursday targeting mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods. They also moved to ban transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls, sending the proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

2. With the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft the Dolphins take... an Alabama reunion

Tua Tagovailoa used to throw to Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. Now he'll get the chance to throw to him at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins selected the Alabama wide receiver with the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft, reuniting Waddle with his former college quarterback.

In other strange Florida football news, hours before the Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, reports surfaced that Tim Tebow recently worked out with the team as a tight end.

Tony Dejak/AP Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.

3. Ready to set sail? There's some hoops to jump through first

Cruise operators could begin sailing out of U.S. ports by mid-July, so long as the companies can verify that 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.

Those guidelines said that cruise operators must apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering passenger cruises, but reports Thursday said the CDC would close that window to five days.

Disney Cruise Lines on Thursday announced its newest ship, which promises to "immerse guests in the stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel & Star Wars like never before." You can read more about that here.

4. Yesterday marked 100 days of the Biden presidency

President Joe Biden, one day after addressing a joint session of Congress, headed to Georgia to rally support for his $4 trillion spending proposals for infrastructure and families.

His appearance in Georgia was to help rally support for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan in a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes in November.

Thursday’s event also marked 100 days in office for Biden. Where does he stand on key issues? See a full list at the link above.

5. The Kentucky Derby, Carlos Mencia, theater is back, and a free bag this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There's Kentucky Derby events, comedy, theater back at the Kravis Center and a new shop opening at The Gardens Mall.

The Palm Beach Kennel Club is billing their FREE event as "The Best Party South of Churchill Downs. " Watch the Kentucky Derby at O'Shea's as it airs on WPTV NewsChannel 5. When you buy a drink during the day you'll get a number for a horse. If your number wins you get a free drink.

See a full list of events at the link above.

On This Day In History

On April 30, 1993, four years after publishing a proposal for “an idea of linked information systems,” computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee released the source code for the world’s first web browser and editor. Originally called Mesh, the browser that he dubbed WorldWideWeb became the first royalty-free, easy-to-use means of browsing the emerging information network that developed into the internet as we know it today.

