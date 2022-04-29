5 Things To Know On Friday, April 29, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Moderna asks F.D.A. to authorize its vaccine for children under 6

Moderna announced Thursday it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, which could allow children younger than age 5 to begin getting vaccinated by the summer.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination and many parents are waiting for a chance to protect them. Pfizer's vaccine is currently available for those 5 and older.

Moderna hopes the FDA will give emergency authorization for its vaccine by summer.

2. Watchdog calls on DeSantis to give 'special scrutiny' to $2.8B in next Florida budget

Watchdogs are warning that Florida's next budget contains hundreds of millions worth of questionable projects, advising the governor to consider vetoing them.

Florida TaxWatch released its annual report Thursday morning, identifying "budget turkeys," whixh receive proper oversight during the regular lawmaking session and often do not serve a statewide purpose.

Officials identified 166 projects worth $281 million as "turkeys." It was the highest dollar amount in the last five years — though TaxWatch still considered it "a lean year."

TaxWatch also called on the governor to give "special scrutiny" to the large $2.8 billion in member projects. That's higher than the last five years combined.

3. Okeechobee native Evan Neal selected No. 7 overall in NFL Draft

A national champion from Okeechobee has found a new home.

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Giants in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Neal is a former Okeechobee High School player who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, where he caught the eye of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

4. SunFest returns in the rain

SunFest wasn't going to let a little rain ruin their return for the first time since 2019.

The four days, three stages, and 50+ bands and artists coverage on the West Palm Beach waterfront kicked off last night with the GooGoo Dolls and Sam Hunt.

The festival runs along Flagler Ave through May 1 and ticket prices vary by day.

5. Russia strikes Kyiv just after UN chief meets with Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s leader has accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said overnight that Ukraine’s forces were holding off Russia’s attempted advance in the south and east, as attempts continued to secure safe passage for besieged residents in the devastated city of Mariupol.

Russia pounded targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building.

On This Day In History

On April 29, 2004, the World War II Memorial opens in Washington, D.C. to thousands of visitors, providing overdue recognition for the 16 million U.S. men and women who served in the war.

