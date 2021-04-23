5 Things To Know On Friday, April 23, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Blastoff! Astronauts are on their way to the ISS:

SpaceX had its third crew launch an hour before sunrise this morning and they are expected to dock at the International Space Station tomorrow morning.

The four astronauts, representing the U.S., Japan and France, were supposed to fly to the ISS on Thursday. But liftoff was delayed because of poor weather offshore.

For the first time, Elon Musk's company is using a recycled capsule and rocket to launch astronauts. The capsule launched with SpaceX's first crew last May, and the rocket hoisted the second crew in November.

2. Legalzie it? Florida Supreme Court says no to recreational marijuana initiative

In a 5-2 decision, the Florida Supreme Court struck down a Constitutional ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana, calling it “misleading” because it does not spell out that recreational marijuana possession and distribution remains a federal crime.

The ruling came after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) asked the court to advise on whether the proposal was suitable for a future ballot initiative.

A group called Make It Legal Florida had been gathering petition signatures in hopes of placing the initiative on the 2022 ballot. Now, they will have to start all over again.

3. 'Parents' Bill of Rights' heads to DeSantis for final approval

Only the governor's pen is required to secure a "Parents' Bill of Rights" in Florida.

Senators gave final legislative approval to the policy Thursday morning. It followed a near party-line vote, 24-15. Sen. Lauren Book was the only Democrat to join Republicans in support.

The measure, HB 241, creates the "Parents' Bill of Rights" to provide more clarity and control over a child's education, mental health and health care. Parents could more easily opt kids out of medical procedures like vaccinations or object to courses like sex education.

4. Looking for weekend plans? Dinosaurs, space selfies, corn eating, Delray Market opens, and more

There is no shortage of things for kids to do this weekend: it's action-packed with space selfies, The Sweet Corn Fiesta, a new Delray Beach experience, and dinosaurs roaring at the Science Center.

Delray Beach Market is a food hall billed as a "space for visitors to savor and celebrate the vibrance of Delray Beach" with craft food and cocktails, art, and immersive pop-ups. On Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m. is the Grand Opening and there will be superhero appearances, train rides, kid games, donut decorating, and more.

Learn more about events this weekend at the link above.

5. It's a...n explosion!

Police say the source of an explosion in New Hampshire that rocked several towns and could be felt as far away as Massachusetts was a gender reveal party.

According to The Associated Press, the source of the explosion was 80 pounds of Tannerite. When they arrived, police interviewed people who said they had a gender reveal party and felt the quarry would be a safe spot to hold the event.

The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into the police.

Storyblocks Image of pregnant woman touching her belly with hands

On This Day In History

According to tradition, the great English dramatist and poet William Shakespeare is born in Stratford-upon-Avon on April 23, 1564. It is impossible to be certain the exact day on which he was born, but church records show that he was baptized on April 26, and three days was a customary amount of time to wait before baptizing a newborn.

