5 Things To Know On Friday, April 22, 2022

1. Florida legislature approves redistricting map amid protests

Republicans continued to vote in favor of the congressional map redrawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he vetoed the Florida Legislature's previous map.

The move outraged Black lawmakers in Tallahassee and prompted many to stage a sit-in Thursday.

Analysts believe the governor’s version of the map could net Republicans four congressional seats. Critics said the move also weakens the minority vote by eliminating two largely minority districts.

2. Florida House sides with DeSantis over Disney

The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. The move comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis feuds with the company over the Parental Rights in Education law that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

With lawmakers revoking Disney's self-governing status serious questions remain, including just who will foot the bill for all the essential services. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said his county is facing a great unknown.

After Thursday's vote, the measure now heads to the governor for his signature. If signed, the special improvement district would not dissolve until June 2023.

3. Murdered FSU law professor's former brother-in-law arrested in South Fla.

The former brother-in-law of a Florida State University law professor who was shot to death at his Tallahassee home eight years ago has been arrested in South Florida in connection with his killing.

Charlie Adelson was arrested Thursday morning by U.S. marshals and booked into the main Broward County jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Tallahassee State Attorney Jack Campbell told WTXL that Adelson was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Campbell said new audio from a secret recording at a South Florida restaurant led to Adelson's indictment.

4. Biden pledges $800 million in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden announced Thursday the United States is sending an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Biden said in his address that the weapons are intended to assist Ukraine in the eastern portions of the nation. The president said that Russia is launching a new offensive in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

The announcement comes as new satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol. Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.

5. Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted.

If someone is found guilty of vehicular homicide due to intoxication or aggravated vehicular homicide and the person they killed has a child, they would be financially responsible.

The court decides how much would need to be paid based on a number of factors. This includes what the child and the surviving guardian need financially and resource-wise. Also, the standard of living the kid is used to, among other things.

If the guilty party is sentenced to prison time, the payments do not just go away. Once they are released, they have a year to start paying.

Scripps National According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, there are more than 240 current forms of vehicle technology - like lane assist or driver monitoring - which could be used to combat drunk driving by, in some cases, reprogramming that tech to safely pull an impaired driver over.

On This Day In History

Earth Day, an event to increase public awareness of the world’s environmental problems, is celebrated in the United States for the first time on April 22, 1970. Millions of Americans, including students from thousands of colleges and universities, participated in rallies, marches and educational programs across the country.

