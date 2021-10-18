5 Things To Know for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries in Haiti

A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings is accused by police of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization.

2. Florida State Sen. Annette Taddeo set to announce gubernatorial run

The Florida state senator from Miami-Dade County is expected to announce her candidacy during a Monday morning news conference in Tallahassee.

3. West Palm Beach to offer free rides on electric shuttle

West Palm Beach is relaunching its shuttle service today and will be offering free rides for the next few months.

4. Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

Hundreds of people have been ordered to report for jury duty in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery.

5. Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died

Betty Lynn, who was best known as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at the age of 95.

Today's Forecast

A cool front has dropped the humidity, so it feels much more comfortable out there. Highs today in the mid-80s, sunny but breezy at times.

South Florida Monday morning forecast (10/18/21)

First Alert Traffic

There are no significant traffic delays for your morning commute.

On This Day In History

The formal transfer of the territory of Alaska from Russia to the United States occurred on Oct. 18, 1867. The territory would not become a state until 1959.

