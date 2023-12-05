Watch Now
WPTV takes home 9 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

WPTV
WPTV 2023 9 Emmy Awards Including News Excellence
Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 05, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV took home nine Emmy Awards over the weekend, including for news excellence.

Below are the Emmy Award winners and the stories for which they won.
 

  • News Excellence: WPTV
  • Newscast: After the Tornado

Gina DeLuca, Michael Williams, Shannon Cake, Brianne Ugelow, Steve Weagle

  • Talent: Anchor-News

Hollani Davis

Mike Trim

Shannon Cake, Wally Lurz

Shannon Cake

  • Photographer: Once Upon a Time in Wallywood

Wally Lurz

  • Editing: Editing in Pieces

Wally Lurz

Ashleigh Walters, Wally Lurz

