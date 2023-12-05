WPTV takes home 9 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV took home nine Emmy Awards over the weekend, including for news excellence.
Below are the Emmy Award winners and the stories for which they won.
- News Excellence: WPTV
- Newscast: After the Tornado
Gina DeLuca, Michael Williams, Shannon Cake, Brianne Ugelow, Steve Weagle
- Talent: Anchor-News
Hollani Davis
- Light Feature: Secret Signing
Mike Trim
- Light Feature: Munyon Island
Shannon Cake, Wally Lurz
- Weather: Taking a Ride in a Tornado
Shannon Cake
- Photographer: Once Upon a Time in Wallywood
Wally Lurz
- Editing: Editing in Pieces
Wally Lurz
- Arts and Entertainment: Signs of Access
Ashleigh Walters, Wally Lurz