WPTV takes home 9 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV took home nine Emmy Awards over the weekend, including for news excellence.

Below are the Emmy Award winners and the stories for which they won.



News Excellence: WPTV

Newscast: After the Tornado

Gina DeLuca, Michael Williams, Shannon Cake, Brianne Ugelow, Steve Weagle

Talent: Anchor-News

Hollani Davis

Light Feature: Secret Signing

Mike Trim

Light Feature: Munyon Island

Shannon Cake, Wally Lurz

Shannon Cake

Photographer: Once Upon a Time in Wallywood

Wally Lurz

Editing: Editing in Pieces

Wally Lurz

Arts and Entertainment: Signs of Access

Ashleigh Walters, Wally Lurz