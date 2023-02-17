These 8 U.S. universities produced the most multi-millionaires

If you have hopes of landing a career that will make you a millionaire one day, a new report shows which universities you may want to consider when filling out applications.

According to a new wealth report by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners, just eight U.S. universities educated 35% off the country’s “centi-millionaires” — someone whose wealth is estimated at $100 million or more. The report found that as of December, the U.S. had 9,630 centi-millionaires.

While 65% come from other universities, more than a third of these wealthy individuals attended just eight universities. It’s a significant number considering that the U.S. has close to 4,000 colleges or universities.

Take a look at the eight schools that topped the list of universities multi-millionaires attended:

8. Princeton University

Located in Princeton, New Jersey, Princeton University produces around 3% of centi-millionaires in the country.

Notable alumni include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The cost of yearly tuition in 2023 is around $57,410.

7. Cornell University

Cornell University accounts for around 3% of the country’s centi-millionaires. Tuition is currently priced at $62,456 for those who live on campus.

Just some alumni names you’re sure to recognize include Bill Nye and late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

6. Yale University

Yale University produces slightly more centi-millionaires, coming in at 4%. Tuition is currently priced at $64,700.

Located in New Haven, Connecticut, famous students include both former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who met there and graduated together in 1973. Former President George W. Bush also attended Yale, as did his father, former President George H.W. Bush.

5. Columbia University

Columbia University also produces around 4% of centi-millionaires, with tuition currently priced at $65,524.

Located in New York, famous faces that attended include business magnate and investor Warren Buffet and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

4. University of Pennsylvania

Coming in at No. 4, the University of Pennsylvania was the school of choice for Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump.

Penn produces around 4% of centi-millionaires, with tuition currently at $56,212.

3. Stanford University

In third place, Stanford University accounts for 5% of the country’s centi-millionaires.

Tuition is currently priced at $57,693, with notable alumni including Google founder Sergei Brin and Netflix founder Reed Hastings.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT has produced 5% of the country’s centi-millionaires, according to the report.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology educated former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Tuition is currently priced at $57,590 a year.

1. Harvard University

Producing 7% of the country’s centi-millionaires is Harvard University, the college of former President Barack Obama.

With tuition currently priced at $57,246, other famous names include co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, both of whom dropped out before graduating.

