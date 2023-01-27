6 exercises you can do at your desk

Working at a desk all day can adversely affect your overall health. For example, sitting for long periods can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of heart disease, as well as other cardiovascular problems, back and neck pain, and even depression, anxiety and general mental health issues.

Benefits of Desk Exercises

Desk exercises have many benefits, including improved posture, energy levels, and focus. They also help reduce stress and anxiety, improve circulation, and strengthen muscles. Additionally, they can help prevent long-term health problems like obesity and heart disease.

The following types of desk exercises, from stretching with the best booty bands to walking while you work, can help you stay active while working in an office environment.

Start By Stretching

Regular stretching can improve flexibility, increase blood flow and enhance joints and muscles. You don’t need any special equipment — all you need is some open space near your desk. Some great stretches include neck rolls, arm circles and torso twists.

Adobe

Use Some Resistance

Say goodbye to boring office chair workouts, and hello to the best booty bands! Whether you want to tone your legs or work on your glutes, resistance band exercises are an effective way to exercise while seated.

Adobe

Many bands come with extra loops for the footrests of chairs, so it’s easy for you to slip them around the base of yours and get started on those crucial leg exercises. In addition, these bands can help keep your muscles warm, making it easier to transition to active pursuits outside of work.

Find Some Stability

Sitting on a balance ball instead of in a conventional chair is an easy and effective way to add more activity to your daily routine. In addition, the ball’s instability encourages the user to engage core muscles for balance, promoting a stronger and healthier lower back and enhancing general flexibility.

Adobe

Walk While You Work

Investing in an under-desk treadmill is a great way to stay productive and exercise simultaneously. Setup is effortless, and it allows you to walk without disrupting your workflow. And with a low profile and quiet motor, no one around has to know what you’re doing.

Adobe

Lift Weights

Strengthening your arms is an easy way to stay fit and help alleviate neck and shoulder stiffness throughout the day. Taking a few minutes out of your day for arm exercises with some hand or wrist weights can make all the difference in reducing soreness, increasing strength, and ensuring that you get an effective workout without going to the gym.

Adobe

Do Desk Yoga

Yoga is a great way to reduce stress, increase energy and improve physical health while at work. There are many poses you can do right from the comfort of your chair or standing up. Seated twists, shoulder rolls and wide-legged forward bends are just a few poses that can be done in the office.

Adobe

Sitting all day is harmful to your health, but you can do some easy things to offset the adverse effects, so pick up some weights or the best booty bands. These simple tips will help you stay active and improve your overall health.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.