Fireworks cause 4-acre fire near First Data Field baseball stadium, officials say

WPTV Webteam, Andrew Lofholm
9:58 PM, Apr 7, 2017
7:37 AM, Apr 8, 2017

Brenda Stokes with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue told NewsChannel 5 that fireworks or embers from fireworks sparkled the fire.

Elaine Thomas
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was caused by fireworks.

reported 4/7/17: 2139. Contained at 4/7/17: 2341. Cause- fireworks. Four acres burned.

UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the 4-acre wildfire has been contained.

 

EARLIER STORY: 

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire near the First Data Field baseball stadium.

A brush truck is on stand by, officials said. 

Brenda Stokes with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue told NewsChannel 5 that fireworks or embers from fireworks sparkled the fire. 

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

