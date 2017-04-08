ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire was caused by fireworks.

#StLucieCounty #MetsWildfire reported 4/7/17: 2139. Contained at 4/7/17: 2341. Cause- fireworks. Four acres burned.

UPDATE: According to the Florida Forest Service, the 4-acre wildfire has been contained.

#StLucieCounty #MetsWildfire contained at 4 acres. Wildfire skirted around a lake. The lake's reflection made the fire appear bigger. — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 8, 2017

EARLIER STORY:

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire near the First Data Field baseball stadium.

A brush truck is on stand by, officials said.

Brenda Stokes with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue told NewsChannel 5 that fireworks or embers from fireworks sparkled the fire.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

According to promotion schedule, tonight is fireworks night at the stadium. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/nP7CGjilXe — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017

Crews are on scene of a fire off of NW Peacock Blvd in SLW. https://t.co/92oxa7WO4j — StLucieFireDistrict (@StLucieFireDist) April 8, 2017

Viewer Elaine Thomas sent us this video of a fire near Mets spring training field. Says she saw fireworks before it started. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/W0nKYnknKn — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017

.@WPTV Fire officials say fire most likely caused by fireworks from game. — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) April 8, 2017