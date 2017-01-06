PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Port St. Lucie Police need help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 16-year-old girl on New Years Eve.

Police say the hit-and-run accident happened in the McDonald’s parking lot on St. Lucie West Blvd.



The teenager, Angelina Horskin, was visiting a friend in Port St. Lucie. They went to McDonald’s around 9 p.m. to grab some food, according to the teen’s mother, Kat Sutter.



Sutter says her daughter walked out of the restaurant and saw two men fighting. The fight drew a crowd and Horskin stood outside to see what was going on.



Police say a friend of one of the people fighting started driving through the parking lot. First, police say he hit a parked car. Then, headed straight toward Horskin.



“She locked eyes with the guy driving and saw him spin out and hit the gas and come right for her. But, it happened so fast. What could she do?”



Horskin was hit by the car and pinned between another car. Then, the driver backed away, picked up one of the men fighting, and drove off.



“He definitely needs to be taken off the street,” Horskin said.



Police say they also recovered a gun from the scene that may have belonged to one of the men fighting.



“Thank God she’s alive. It could have been much worse. It could have been ‘can you come identify this person we think might be your daughter’,” Sutter said.



Horskin, a Sebastian River High School Sophomore, faces at least one more week at St. Mary’s Medical Center and months of physical therapy to heal a broken pelvic bone.



Her mom says her strength will see her through. “She’s a trooper. She’s a strong girl.”



Police say surveillance video at a nearby business captured a photo of what could be the hit and run driver’s car.



It is a white, 4-door sedan, which could have front end damage from hitting Horskin.



Sutter hopes the possible damage to the car has not been repaired and that someone knows who is responsible.



She has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with her daughter’s medical expenses and to pay for transportation. Right now she’s driving from Indian River County to St. Mary’s daily to see her daughter.



Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective S. Reuther at 772-344-4075 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.

