Law enforcement in Palm Beach County have made another arrest in recent crackdowns of sober homes.

Leonard Reginald Dobard, 49, of Delray Beach, the owner of House of Chance, LLC located at 309 SE 36th Ave. in Boynton Beach, faces charges of patient brokering.

Investigators said Dobard accepted payment from Whole Life Recovery, LLC for referring clients to House of Chance.

According to a PBSO report, Whole Life Recovery CEO James Kigar paid Dobard $3,102 between June 27, 2016 and Aug. 30, 2016.

Both Kigar and Dobard face 10 counts of patient brokering in this case.

PBSO arrest records show Kigar was charged on Oct. 25 and again on Dec. 20.