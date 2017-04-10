Motorcyclist dies in suburban Delray Beach crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a 37-year-old suburban Delray Beach man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to a crash report, Guilherme Barreto was driving a 2013 Ducati motorcycle west on Atlantic Avenue around 10:04 p.m.

At the same time, a driver in a 2003 Nissan four-door was traveling east on Atlantic Avenue and turned left to travel north on Sims Road into the path of Barreto.

During the crash, the front of the motorcycle rammed into the front of the Nissan and ejected Barreto.

Barreto was killed in the wreck. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries.

The PBSO report said no charges have been filed at this time.