Thieves target Boca Raton parking lots, steal purses and a car

In a span of 72 hours, thieves targeted four parking lots in Boca Raton stealing purses and a car.

"I ended up on the floor. The drama like, 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'" said Soribe Sofge, who had her car stolen Friday night.

Sofge lives in Miami Beach. She was having dinner with friends at the Boca Town Center. She got in her car around 11:30 p.m., plugged in her cellphone and suddenly someone opened her passenger door.

"That's when I saw this guy. I couldn't see his face, he just got into the car and pushed me out and said leave the car, get out of the car," said Sofge.

The thief took off in her Bentley. Earlier last Friday night, two women were robbed in separate Publix parking lots.

Boca Raton police say one woman was pulling out of her parking spot after loading her groceries when a thief opened the passenger door and took her purse.

Another victim's purse was stolen from her shopping cart. Both times the thief left in a maroon-colored car.

"That is really scary and now I will be more mindful," Debbie Gobel, a shopper.

The latest scare was on Sunday. After loading his groceries at a third Publix location, a man found a stranger with a ski mask sitting inside his car pointing a gun, demanding his keys. The victim said he didn't have them and the would-be robber ran away.

Boca Raton police are still investigating the incidents. In the last week, several people in Broward County also reported being ambushed and attacked after leaving Publix Supermarket stores in Plantation.

Investigators urge the public to call police if they see anything suspicious.