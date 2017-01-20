Crooks target and attack women shopping alone in Broward County

Police are investigating a violent crime wave in cities across Broward County. Women shopping alone are targeted and robbed. Plantation Police confirm four incidents that happened within one week.

NBC 6 spoke exclusively to one of the victims who was bloodied and bruised when she encountered the crooks. The woman wants to conceal her identity out of fear.



"They weren't really saying much. One of the individuals would not stop attacking us. I would yell 'stop, stop, stop' and trying to help my other colleague who was getting hit non-stop by this individual but they wouldn't stop," said the victim.

In some cases, the women are targeted as they leave stores, like Publix. The crooks follow them home, then rear-end the victim's vehicle. When the victim gets out of the car to assess the damage, the suspects pepper-spray the victims before robbing them.



Charles Morehead is a security guard at El Dorado Estates. He said a resident was targeted at the complex. Video shows the woman entering the neighborhood along with the suspect's car tailing behind. The suspects then intentionally hit the car.

"When she stopped to check the damage of her car the woman driving, got out and began to apologize to get close to her and then maced her," said Morehead.



The security guard said two armed men jumped out of the car and robbed the victim of $1,500, her phone, her keys and even carjacked her.

Similar incidents were reported at different locations in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

