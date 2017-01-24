BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton Police Officer is in the hospital after being hit by another patrol vehicle involved in a car crash on I-95 northbound, north of Palmetto Park Road. The officer is expected to be okay.

Boca Raton Police say an officer was assisting Florida Highway Patrol in a crash investigation when a car hit a Boca Raton Police Patrol car, causing the car to physically hit an officer standing by.

The officer was taken to the hospital, but his or her injuries are not serious according to Boca Police.

Florida Highway Patrol is on scene as well as a Police Crime Scene unit.

Boca Raton Police are investigating the crash.

Check back for more information on this developing story.



