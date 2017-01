More photos, crime scene animation and audio records have been released in the Corey Jones shooting investigation.

For the first time the voice of Corey Jones is heard on the morning he was waiting for a tow truck and approached by Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja and killed.



The audio of his voice is from his call to AT&T roadside assistance.

It was after 3 a.m. on October 18, 2015 when Jones broke down off I-95 at the PGA exit.

His entire conversation with the dispatcher was recorded while he waited for assistance.

Nowhere on the audio do you hear Raja identify himself as a police officer.

Corey Jones had a gun with him the night he was shot, but it was never fired.

Raja was indicted by a grand jury and charged with attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter.

The former officer has pleaded not guilty.



This is a developing story and will be updated.