PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A shopping plaza in Palm Beach Gardens was closed Monday morning for a gas leak.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue said they responded to a gas leak at the north end of Gardens Square Plaza along North Military Trail.

Tico Gas reported the leak at 7:26 a.m. Workers are currently making repairs.

The plaza is closed from Outback Steakhouse north to Paddy Mac’s restaurant.

