Dwyer High School closed Monday for 'apparent tornado damage'

5:07 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Substantial damage occurred overnight at Dwyer High School, closing classes Monday.

Chopper 5 flew over Dwyer High School Monday morning after a possible tornado hit the area.

The Palm Beach County School District said William T. Dwyer High School is closed Monday for "apparent tornado damage."

Charlie Keegan, WPTV
All other public schools are open.

The school district is asking that teachers and staff not come to school, saying the campus is not secure or safe.

 

Storm debris, including roofing material, siding and plywood, was scattered around the school.

Part of a bleacher was blown into the median on Central Boulevard, which is adjacent to the school's baseball field. 

A portion of the fence was damaged at the field with substantial debris strewn on the field.

 

The Benjamin School's Upper Campus in Palm Beach Gardens is also closed Monday for storm damage. 

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the area but is dispatching a team to investigate.

 

