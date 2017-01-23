The Benjamin School's Upper School campus closed for possible tornado

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The Benjamin School's Upper School campus in Palm Beach Gardens is closed Monday after school officials said it was "hit by a tornado."

PHOTOS: Look at more pictures of storm damage

Damage caused a loss of power, several trees and downed wires at the campus on Grandiflora Road.

A Facebook post on the school's site said a parking lot is littered with debris with fences badly damaged and bleachers destroyed.

Chopper 5 spotted a substantial amount of debris scattered across the football field.

There is limited or no access by telephone until power is restored and access to buildings becomes available.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that a tornado hit the school but is dispatching a team to the area to investigate.

The Lower and Middle school campuses of the Benjamin School are open today.