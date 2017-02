JUPITER, Fla. - Sadness, shock, and despair pouring in online, as news spread about the tragic shooting death of three young people in Jupiter.

Twenty-five -year-old Sean Henry was an active member of the Jupiter First Church. He had just gotten back from a mission trip in Haiti building homes.

On Facebook, a friend paid tribute by saying "Sean Henry talked to you like you were the only person in the room."

RELATED: 2 women, man shot dead in Jupiter triple homicide

Twenty-four-year-old Brandi El-Salhy on her Facebook page, she said she was a Jupiter native living in Gainesville.

A friend said "your heart is made of pure gold. I can't believe this is real. Rest in paradise my love, watch over us all."

Twenty-year-old Kelli Doherty is from Tequesta. On her Instagram account, she posted this about her job at a realtor, with the caption, "Couldn't be happier today got my name on the office I work at."

Over the summer, she was a server at Craft Bar Kitchen in Jupiter. To pay tribute to all three victims, they're hosting a fundraising Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. $10 dollars at the door.

Three young lives lost, but clearly, not forgotten.