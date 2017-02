JUPITER, Fla. - Police are looking for the gunman who killed three people Sunday night in Jupiter.

The shooting happened along Mohawk Street near Jupiter Christian School around 10:30 p.m.

Earlier Monday morning, residents who live nearby were told to stay inside, but police now say they can leave their home. Police don't believe the shooter is in the area.

There's a heavy police presence in the neighborhood. Police haven't released the identities of the people killed.