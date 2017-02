Police now say an injured person was found not long after a triple homicide on Mohawk Street in Jupiter.

Police say the person required medical attention and was discovered in the Paseos neighborhood. They also determined that the person is related to the Mohawk shooting. However, they are still working to determine the person's involvement

They say there was not a second shooting scene.

The three people shot on Mohawk street were identified as as Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter.

The 4th person has not been identified.