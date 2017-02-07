Neighbors still shaken up by Jupiter shooting, police have person of interest, no arrests yet

Two women and one man in their early 20s were shot and killed at the 1105 Mohawk Street. Why? How the victims are connected? Or what they were doing are all questions still unanswered. The only thing police are saying is that this was not a random shooting.
"I have friends that apparently know them too and they are all on Facebook saying Rest in Peace," added Jaffres.
Some neighbors say they saw a man running down the street. Police say they were was also a possible shooting Sunday night at the intersection of Via Veracruz and Paseos Way, just a mile away. They are not confirming the two incidents are related or if the injured person is connected to the triple homicide.
"These kids nowadays all they are doing is pulling out guns and shooting people. Back in the day you had a problem with someone you took it outside and you handled your business in the front yard or behind the school or whatever," said Jaffres.