Voluntary Pre-kindergarten enrollment begins in Martin County for 2017-2018 school year

STUART, Fla. - Applications for Martin County’s voluntary Pre-kindergarten (VPK) program have begun for the 2017-2018 school year.

The program is available at select schools with limited enrollment.

VPK Open enrollment dates for 2017-2018:

Citrus Grove Elementary – Feb. 1

Palm City Elementary – Feb. 2

Jensen Beach Elementary – Feb. 3

Felix A. Williams Elementary – Feb. 6

Hobe Sound Elementary – Feb. 7

Crystal Lake Elementary – Feb. 8

JD Parker Elementary and Salerno Learning Center – Feb. 9

Warfield Elementary – Feb. 10

The county school system says VPK is an early-learning program that provides developmentally appropriate instruction and activities to prepare 4-year olds for kindergarten.

To be eligible, your child must be four years of age but not five years of age or older on Sept. 1 of the school year in which they attend VPK and the family must live within an eligible home school zone.

The 2017-2018 school year starts on Aug. 15, 2017

To register, parents will need to contact Patricia Little at 772-219-1893 x 100 on the date that corresponds with the school their child is zoned for.

Link: http://www.martinschools.org/files/_YUAb0_/827aeaea67cc38e03745a49013852ec4/vpk_registration_17-18.pdf