Voluntary Pre-kindergarten enrollment begins in Martin County for 2017-2018 school year

STUART, Fla. - Applications for Martin County’s voluntary Pre-kindergarten (VPK) program have begun for the 2017-2018 school year.
The program is available at select schools with limited enrollment.
VPK Open enrollment dates for 2017-2018:
Citrus Grove Elementary – Feb. 1
Palm City Elementary – Feb. 2
Jensen Beach Elementary – Feb. 3
Felix A. Williams Elementary – Feb. 6
Hobe Sound Elementary – Feb. 7
Crystal Lake Elementary – Feb. 8
JD Parker Elementary and Salerno Learning Center – Feb. 9
Warfield Elementary – Feb. 10
The county school system says VPK is an early-learning program that provides developmentally appropriate instruction and activities to prepare 4-year olds for kindergarten.
To be eligible, your child must be four years of age but not five years of age or older on Sept. 1 of the school year in which they attend VPK and the family must live within an eligible home school zone.
The 2017-2018 school year starts on Aug. 15, 2017
To register, parents will need to contact Patricia Little at 772-219-1893 x 100 on the date that corresponds with the school their child is zoned for.