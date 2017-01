PALM CITY, Fla. -- A large rattlesnake was captured and relocated after the snake bit a homeowner's dog in Martin County.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Animal Services responded to a call at Highland's Preserve regarding the snake bite.

The snake was near the homeowner's pool area, attempting to hide in bushes.

MCSO says the snake had just killed a small rabbit prior to attacking the dog.

Animal Services Officer Kneubehl captured the snake and removed it from the area.

MCSO says the snake was relocated to a large preserve.

The dog was bitten in the face and was rushed to a local pet emergency clinic, then transferred to another clinic in Palm Beach County where anti-venom was available.

The dog is recovering, but MCSO says he has a long road ahead.

If you suspect your animal was bitten by a venomous snake, officials advise you be aware which local pet emergency clinics keep anti-venom readily available.