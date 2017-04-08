Martin Co. brush fire no longer threatens homes

Andrew Lofholm, WPTV Webteam
3:11 PM, Apr 7, 2017
11:48 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Crews in Martin County continue to monitor fire

At Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County

Homes are no longer threatened by a brush fire that began in Jonathan Dickinson State Park, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Homes threatened by Martin Co. brush fire

It was a scary Friday afternoon for some Martin County residents, as a wildfire threatened their homes.

The fire burned 161 acres in Jonathon Dickinson State Park. It was fully contained, thanks to the efforts of 35 firefighters and 3 bulldozers, from Martin County, Palm Beach County, and the Florida Forest Service.

Ernie LiDoni was thankful for the firefighters, who saved his shed. "Tough moment but you know, worry about it but I mean they made me feel good and I trust God.  Lived here 38 years and nothing like this."

The area was the subject of a controlled burned last year, which helped control the fire. 

