It was a scary Friday afternoon for some Martin County residents, as a wildfire threatened their homes.

The fire burned 161 acres in Jonathon Dickinson State Park. It was fully contained, thanks to the efforts of 35 firefighters and 3 bulldozers, from Martin County, Palm Beach County, and the Florida Forest Service.

Ernie LiDoni was thankful for the firefighters, who saved his shed. "Tough moment but you know, worry about it but I mean they made me feel good and I trust God. Lived here 38 years and nothing like this."

The area was the subject of a controlled burned last year, which helped control the fire.

#MartinCounty #JDSPWILDFIRE shifting winds challenged firefighters. Fire Rescue had to have water flowing on 2 homes as embers rained down pic.twitter.com/yDmloKLuNj — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 7, 2017

#MartinCounty originally the fire was ahead SE then a wind shift a steady south. 100 acres. All homes secure. 80% contained pic.twitter.com/868MwMzAQN — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 7, 2017

#MartinCounty #JDSPWILDFIRE main fire was stopped by State's firefighting bulldozers. Removing the fuel source (vegetation) stops the fire pic.twitter.com/lC6mrJCTvx — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 7, 2017

#MartinCounty #JDSPWILDFIRE four homes were threatened and saved. Fire is 161 acres and 100% contained pic.twitter.com/KHEVgdALBF — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) April 7, 2017