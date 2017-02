WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A spokesperson for Tri-Rail said a woman was fatally struck by a southbound train Friday morning just south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

There were 17 passengers on the train when the incident happened at 5:35 a.m. near the intersection with Tamarind Avenue.

Tri-Rail said the passengers will be taken off the train.

Bus services are being provided between Mangonia Park and the West Palm Beach Tri-Rail stations.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said a preliminary investigation found that the victim, whose name has not been released, made no effort to avoid the train.

All lanes of traffic are open in the area.