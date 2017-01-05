CityPlace Macy's to close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Macy's has announced the closing of 68 stores including one at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.

It said the store closures are part of the approximately 100 closings announced in August 2016.

“Over the past year, we have been focused and disciplined about making strategic decisions to position us to gain market share and return to growth over time. While we are pleased with the strong performance of our highly developed online business, as well as the progress we have made on selling and visual presentation programs and expense reduction initiatives in 2016, we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted. Given the overall trends challenging us and the broader retail industry, and the time needed to execute new strategies, we expect our 2017 change in comparable sales to be relatively consistent with our November/December sales trend,” Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., said in a statement.

CityPlace issued this statement: “We have been in talks with Macy’s about their plans to close their store at CityPlace, as a part of a broader initiative to close a portion of their stores around the country.

Our goal is to not only bring a dynamic new use to this important location, but also ensure that the job base and economic contributions to the city and region are preserved or enhanced.

CityPlace opened over a decade ago, and its continuous evolution has been a critical element to maintaining its position as one of Palm Beach County’s most favorite shopping and entertainment destinations.”

Many Macy's customers just learning about the plans to close the CityPlace store are shocked and disappointed.

"I just got my Macy's card," said Brenda Albee of West Palm Beach.

"I'm very disappointed. I love it. I'm wearing these clothes from Macy's," said Leila Hamori of Delray Beach.

Tourist Gabriela Giannubilo from Brazil says Macy's is what drew her to shop at CityPlace.

"They have everything and every label that we know," said Giannubilo.

The store is the only big name department store at the shops. It's been open since 2000.

"The small stores and the boutiques are wonderful, but Macy's is the anchor," added Hamori.

The manager of Adore says he admits he owes a lot of his walk-in business to Macy's.

"A lot of people come specifically for Macy's and some people that used to go to Macy's, now come to us," said Fabio Filer, Manager at Adore.

72 employees work at the 108,000 square foot Macy's store at CityPlace, according to Macy's.

Shoppers like Hamori hope another big name retailer will come to CityPlace.

"It's a neighborhood place to go for all ages, great place," added Hamori.