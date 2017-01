RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Riviera Beach Fire Rescue battled a house fire Wednesday morning just north of Blue Heron Boulevard.

The fire occurred at a building located on Broadway at East 27th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene around 6:50 a.m. and spotted heavy flames coming from the structure. Crews are still working to extinguish the blaze.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue tweeted that there appeared to be no one hurt.

The cause is unclear.

