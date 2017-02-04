Secret Service puts temporary travel restrictions around Mar-a-Lago during Trump's visit

During President Trump's weekend visit to Palm Beach, the U.S. Secret Service is imposing a temporary road closure around Mar-a-Lago beginning Friday at 2 p.m. through Monday, Feb. 6.

All forms of travel, including pedestrian travel, will be prohibited on S. Ocean Boulevard from the intersection of S. County Road to Southern Boulevard. The travel restrictions also extend eastward to the ocean.

Residents who live within this zone will be allowed access with proper identification.

The new temporary traffic patterns that will be in effect while Trump is in town:

If you are traveling South on S. County Road or S. Ocean Boulevard: You will be redirected north at the intersection of S. County and S. Ocean. There will be traffic cones and barricades directing you back north.

If you are traveling East on Southern Boulevard: You will only be allowed to exit south onto S. Ocean Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.

If you are traveling North on S. Ocean Boulevard: You will have to exit onto Westbound Southern Boulevard at the Southern Causeway.

If you have any questions, please contact the Palm Beach Police Community Relations

