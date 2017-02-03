Boating restrictions in effect for President Trump's visit to Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - If you are planning a weekend on the water, be advised that restrictions are now in place ahead of President Trump's trip to Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard and its partner agencies have established security zones off of Mar-a-Lago as well as the Intracoastal Waterway.

Zone (1): This zone is always in effect. No vessels or person will be permitted to enter this zone consisting of the waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon from the southern tip of the Everglades Island in the north to approximately 1,000 yards from the south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge on the south and eastern shore line west of Fisherman Island. Zone (2): This zone is always in effect. All vessels transiting the second zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop from waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon including the Intracoastal Waterway from the southern tip of the Everglades Island in the north to approximately 1000 yards from the south of the bridge on the south and from the western shore line to the western edge of the Fisherman Island in the east. Vessels needing to wait for the Southern Boulevard Bridge to open in zone 2 are permitted to wait in this zone only for the draw bridge to raise for safe passage. Zone (3): This zone is always in effect. All vessels transiting the third zone shall maintain a steady speed and shall not slow or stop from waters of the Atlantic Ocean from the Banyan Road in the north to Ocean View Road in the south and from shore to approximately 1000 yards east of the shoreline.

The security zones are now in effect and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 6.



