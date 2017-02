PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration has posted travel restrictions in advance of President Trump's visit to Palm Beach this weekend.

Trump is making his first visit to the "Winter White House" as president.

He's expected to arrive Friday on Air Force One.

On Saturday his Mar-a-Lago club will host the 60th Annual Red Cross Ball. It's still unclear if the president will attend.

Flight restrictions are in effect from 4:15 p.m. Feb. 3 until 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6.

The restrictions will have an impact on some airport operations and businesses.