PALM BEACH, Fla. - House and home maven Martha Stewart is scheduled to speak next month at a public event held by the Garden Club of Palm Beach.

Stewart will speak at the Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The theme will be “Great Ideas for the Garden.”

Call (561) 655-7226 to reserve a seat starting Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Reservations are required.

Limit two tickets per person.