Cops: Driver arrested not involved in Riviera Beach teen's homicide

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - UPDATE: The two people taken in for questioning after a chase along I-95 Tuesday afternoon were not involved, as initially suspected, in the Makayla Denard homicide case, according to Riviera police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown.

It appears the driver of the vehicle refused to stop because of potential traffic and drug related issues, Brown said in a written statement.

The driver refused to stop because of potential traffic- and drug-related issues.



He will be charged with several traffic violations and minor drug charges.

Police said they are still pursuing leads in the Dennard case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department.

UPDATE: The two people detained Tuesday are persons of interest in the shooting incident that occurred December 23, at 1245 West 36th Street. Fifteen year-old Makayla Dennard died as a result of that incident. One additional person of interest in this case was detained for questioning earlier this afternoon, according to Riviera Beach Police Department.

EARLIER STORY:

Drivers were met with heavy police activity on a stretch of I-95 in Palm Beach County Tuesday afternoon.

Police blocked the off-ramp right lane at 6th Ave South following a pursuit that began in Riviera Beach.

Police identified the people in the stopped vehicle as persons of interest in a recent homicide.

The incident began just after 4 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near West 26th Street and President Barack Obama Highway.

Police say the driver would not stop and when the officer checked the tag, discovered it belong to a person of interest in a recent homicide.

The officer pursued the vehicle which ended up sideswiping two cars and became disabled near the 6th Avenue South exit ramp.

Police took the two men in the disabled car into custody for questioning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the related traffic crashes.

Anyone with related information should call Riviera Beach Police at (561) 845-4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.