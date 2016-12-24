2 shot in Riviera Beach Friday night, teen girl has life threatening injuries, police say

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Riviera Beach police are investigating a double shooting that occurred at 5:24 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 36th St.

A man and teenage girl were struck by gunfire in the yard of 1245 West 36th St. Police say the girl's injuries are life threatening, but the man's injuries are not.

According to Riviera Beach police, shots were fired from a black four-door Kia Optima as it was being driven west. The driver then fled the scene before abandoning the vehicle in the 3600 block of Avenue T.

Officers searched the area and one person was taken into custody. Police are still searching for two additional suspects. The vehicle was reported stolen from Boca Raton on Dec. 10.

Police say the incident happened at the same address where three people were shot on Nov. 19. Suspects in that shooting have been identified, but not yet apprehended.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.