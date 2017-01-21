Mixed local reaction to Inaguation Address

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Reaction to President Trump's Inaugural Address has been mixed. Some say he addressed our nation’s needs others say his nationalistic view will be bad for our county.

In the crowd two women from South Florida: U.S. Representative Lois Frankel, a democrat, and longtime Donald Trump friend, Robin Bernstein.

“I felt like he spoke to the people today,” Bernstein told us over Facetime from Washington DC.

"We are transferring power from Washington D.C and giving it back to you the people,” Trump said during his address.

"I don't think it was a speech of unity but maybe a speech of nationalism,” Frankel told us over Facetime from Washington DC.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward it's going to only be America first, America first,” Trump said in his address.

For Bernstein, an exciting address, one that Americans can rally around.

“He is there to protect our past and future of our country and to make our country strong economically and safety wise and there is no question where he's coming from,” Bernstein said..

For Frankel, it was a speech that generated fear for the future.

“If we become isolationist, I think we will suddenly wake up to see a world dominated by Russia or China. And that is very dangerous for our own wellbeing,” Frankel said.

The two aptly sum it up this way:

“I really feel he's going to make America safe again,” Bernstein said.

“Tighten your seatbelt, we're in for some kind of ride,” Frankel said.

Frankel decided not be among the 60 democrats who boycotted the inauguration to show bipartisan support.