11 reasons we loved Adam West

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Adam West, the actor who played 'Batman' in TV series, dead at 88. Here are the things we loved about him.

1) He was the original Batman.

2) Batman celebrity window cameos with Dick Clark, Sammy Davis Junior, and TV characters from other shows.

3) Playing an exaggerated version of himself as quirky and goofy 'Mayor Adam West' on Family Guy.

4) His appearance on The Big Bang Theory.

5) His voiceover work.

6) He embraced Batman and he didn't try to hide the fact that he once played an iconic television action hero.

7) He loved his fans. He welcomed his fans and was happy to sign autographs and reminisce about their nostalgic memories of the iconic primetime show.

8) Replaying Batman several decades later in the animated movie.

9) His cameo on The Simpsons

10) The iconic Batman show music from the surf band The Ventures.

11) Adam West on Space Ghost Coast to Coast

11) His appearance on Perry Mason.