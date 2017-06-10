11 reasons we loved Adam West

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 87°
LO: 78°
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Actor Adam West attends the Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders Press Room at New York Comic-Con - Day 1 at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
CULVER CITY, CA - MAY 02: Ralph Garman, Robert Franzese and Adam West attend the 'Family Guy Another Freakin' Mobile Game' Live Stream on May 2, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Jam City)
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Actor Seth McFarlane, actor Adam West and radio personality Ralph Garman attends a ceremony honoring Adam West with the 2,468th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 5, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 8: 'The Celebration Experimentation' -- After more than nine years together, the gang finally celebrates Sheldon's birthday, surprising him with a special guest, on the 200th episode of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Feb. 25 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Seated left to right: Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Adam West, Simon Helberg and Johnny Galecki Standing left to right: Mayim Bialik, Sara Gilbert, Kevin Sussman, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch, Wil Wheaton, Christine Baranski and John Ross Bowie (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Adam West, the actor who played 'Batman' in TV series, dead at 88. Here are the things we loved about him.
1) He was the original Batman.
2) Batman celebrity window cameos with Dick Clark, Sammy Davis Junior, and TV characters from other shows.
3) Playing an exaggerated version of himself as quirky and goofy 'Mayor Adam West' on Family Guy.
4) His appearance on The Big Bang Theory.
5) His voiceover work.
6) He embraced Batman and he didn't try to hide the fact that he once played an iconic television action hero.
7) He loved his fans. He welcomed his fans and was happy to sign autographs and reminisce about their nostalgic memories of the iconic primetime show.
8) Replaying Batman several decades later in the animated movie.
9) His cameo on The Simpsons
10) The iconic Batman show music from the surf band The Ventures.
11) Adam West on Space Ghost Coast to Coast
11) His appearance on Perry Mason.
Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | We're on Snapchat too!