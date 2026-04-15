Riviera Beach Fire Rescue sued over death of man who drove car into canal 2 years ago

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A lawsuit filed Wednesday afternoon targets Riviera Beach’s Fire Rescue Department over the death of a man who drove into a canal two years ago.

The suit filed by the widow of 53-year-old Heath Thomas may have had a medical emergency when he drove his car into a canal off Garden Road.

In that lawsuit, the lawyer for Thomas’ widow claims rescuers did not follow proper procedure, and rescue crews were not properly trained or equipped to make the rescue and save Thomas’ life.

Scott Smith is the lawyer for the Thomas’ widow and has scheduled a news conference at the scene of the tragedy, Thursday morning.

READ THE FULL COMPLAINT BELOW: