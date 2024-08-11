Israel braces for retaliatory attacks after deadly airstrike on Gaza shelter

Israel is preparing for potential retaliatory attacks following an airstrike Saturday on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza that left at least 80 Palestinians dead and nearly 50 others injured.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike and claimed the school was a Hamas command center, though Hamas denies that claim. The facility, like most schools in Gaza, was being used to house Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes because of the war.

The attack is prompting additional pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire deal with Hamas. Mediators with the United States, Qatar, and Egypt issued a joint statement urging both sides to bridge the gaps and get a deal done.

The latest proposal is based on one that was pitched by the Biden administration back in May. The deal would implement a six-week cease-fire period in Gaza and withdrawal of Israeli forces from heavily populated areas. Then discussions would begin on the potential release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

According to local reports, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is pushing for a cease-fire deal. But Netanyahu's position on the deal still remains unclear.

The Israeli prime minister is facing pressure from the public and family members of hostages to reach an agreement and stop the fighting. However, Netanyahu is also facing pressure from right-wing elements in his coalition, specifically National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is calling the cease-fire proposal a serious mistake.