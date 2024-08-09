3rd teen arrested in foiled attack on now-canceled Taylor Swift shows in Austria

A third teenager is in custody in connection with a foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift’s now-canceled shows in Vienna, Austria.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said an 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in contact with the main suspect in the case, according to The Associated Press.

While police said the latest suspect had no direct connection in planning the potential terror attack, he did take an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, in addition to a 17-year-old, were both arrested Tuesday. Authorities found evidence linking both to the Islamic State group. Police found bomb-making materials in the 19-year-old's home, and also discovered the 17-year-old had secured employment at the venue — Ernst Happel Stadium — where Swift’s three Austria concerts were to be held.

Investigators told the AP they are working through the “networks” of the suspects, and also said in a statement that they are evaluating physical and electronic evidence. A 15-year-old was also interrogated but not arrested.

No suspects have been named per Austrian privacy rules.

Swift’s “Eras Tour” shows set for Aug. 8, 9, and 10 in Vienna were canceled Wednesday after police discovered the 19-year-old's plans for an attack, which included a focus on the pop star’s concerts. Police found evidence he had been plotting the attacks since July, and was prepared to use knives or homemade explosives, according to the AP.

The 19-year-old confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” authorities said. The 17-year-old has so far refused to respond to the allegations.

The sold-out Vienna shows were initially set to move forward with enhanced security but were ultimately canceled when Vienna police said an “abstract danger” still existed even as the concrete danger was minimized.

Devastated fans still gathered in Vienna on Thursday to trade friendship bracelets and sing Swift's music amid the shows' cancellations.

Swift is due next in London, with five tour dates scheduled at Wembley Stadium kicking off on Aug. 15.

Swift has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

