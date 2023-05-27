Watch Now
WNBA brings in record-breaking numbers opening weekend

According to ESPN, four WNBA opening games amassed 199% more viewers than the 2022 opening weekend.
Posted at 9:12 PM, May 26, 2023
According to ESPN, four WNBA opening games amassed 199% more viewers than the 2022 opening weekend. These numbers echo a skyrocketing interest in women's sports across the board. Samba TV reports that viewership for the 2022 WNBA Finals grew by 171% compared to the year before, while viewership for the NBA Finals grew by 25%. The National Women's Soccer League had 435% more viewers tune in to their 2022 championship compared to 2021.

The MLS Championship only grew by 15%. 

Kia Nurse is a WNBA All-Star and a new point guard for the Seattle Storm. She says that the players can notice the increase in interest in their sport, and it's a motivating force behind their game. 

"Every single day, we understand that there's a lot of eyes on us, a lot of young eyes, a lot of young women who are inspiring to be in our position and so when you come in, that's something that you play for," Nurse said. 

