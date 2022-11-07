Watch Now
2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Survival Guide

The WPTV First Alert Weather has everything you need to know before, during and after a storm.
WPTV First Alert Weather lineup June 2022
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 07, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to Florida, WPTV is making it easy for residents to stay informed before, during and after the storm.

Click here to download the free 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Inside you'll find a hurricane survival checklist, emergency numbers, an evacuation checklist in the event it becomes necessary, a list of shelter locations and other pertinent storm-related information.

Be sure to watch the 2022 WPTV First Alert Weather Special above as chief meteorologist Steve Weagle and the rest of the WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologists offer their expertise about this year's active hurricane season.

